UPDATE @ 7:07 P.M.

According to OKCFD, crews arrived to the scene of a vacant, three-story house on 23rd St. with heavy flames coming from the back side of the structure.

There was a partial collapse at the back side of the building, causing the fire to spread quickly through the rest of the structure.

Firefighters deployed two aerial devices at the scene to help attack the fire from the exterior.

All three floors of the house caught fire. The fire was contained to the structure, and did not spread to any of the nearby buildings.

OKCFD says the section of 23rd Street near the scene is expected to remain closed for another hour.

The location of origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation. No one was injured as a result of the fire.

OKCFD mentioned that this house has caught fire multiple times in the past.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on NW 23rd Street between N Ollie Avenue and N Francis Avenue.

Structure fire on NW 23rd Street between N Ollie Avenue and N Francis Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Heavy flames can be seen from the back and left sides of the structure as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

News 4 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.