Firefighters respond to generator fire at Mercy Hospital complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews say they responded to a local hospital following a generator fire.

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to Mercy Hospital’s Neuroscience Center regarding a fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they realized that a large generator was on fire outside of the building.

“We just had an engine and a tanker respond over there. They were able to handle that. They were only there for about 30 minutes. They were able to get that under control,” said Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Fulkerson says he isn’t sure how much damage the fire actually did to the building.

In terms of the snow storm, Fulkerson says Oklahomans are doing a great job of staying off the roadways and staying safe at home.

He says fire crews only had to respond to a few fires and several water cutoff reports.

“It’s not been an overwhelming event as far as the sheer number of calls. It’s just that everything is so difficult because getting there is slower. When we get there, for instance if it’s a fire, we may have a frozen fire hydrant. So we’ve actually put propane torches on each of our engines to defrost a fire hydrant should we need to when we get on scene,” he said.