OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire near North Lindsay Avenue and Northeast 32nd Street at around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

NE 32nd St. and Lindsay Ave.

OKCFD says heavy flames started in the garage and spread to the attic. Eight people were in the home at the time of the fire, but none of them were injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.