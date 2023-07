OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on the city’s northwest side.

Crews were called to the scene near N. Council and W. Hefner Rd. around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Image KFOR Image KFOR

It is unclear how the fire started, but scanner traffic indicates it may have started in the garage.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.