Firefighters respond to house fire in NW OKC

Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in northwest OKC Saturday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in northwest OKC just after noon on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke visible from the outside of the home and were able to extinguish the flames inside quickly.

Two workers and one resident were in the home when the fire started. No one sustained injuries.

Fire officials say the flames broke out in a bathroom and spread to a small attic area. The house was undergoing remodeling work.

