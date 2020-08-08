OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in northwest OKC just after noon on Saturday.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke visible from the outside of the home and were able to extinguish the flames inside quickly.
Two workers and one resident were in the home when the fire started. No one sustained injuries.
Fire officials say the flames broke out in a bathroom and spread to a small attic area. The house was undergoing remodeling work.
Latest Stories
- Firefighters respond to house fire in NW OKC
- Americans are moving around too much and taking coronavirus with them, expert says
- Generous Oklahomans brave heat to give blood on 20th year of Bob Moore Blood Drive
- Seminole woman dies following motorcycle crash in Oklahoma City
- 1 person found dead in OKC after police respond to shots fired