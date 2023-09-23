Firefighters respond to NW Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to house fire near Northwest 14th Street and North Linn Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

House fire near NW 14th and N Linn Ave. Photo from KFOR.

OKCFD says that the fire likely started in a bedroom near the front side of the home. The surrounding homes in the area were not damaged.

The homeowner wasn’t in the house during the fire and no injuries were reported. There were pets in the home that have been confirmed deceased.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.