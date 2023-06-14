UPDATE JUNE 14 4:57 PM:

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the majority of the fire is extinguished. Firefighters plan to stay on scene to make sure there are no hotspots.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters are responding to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

It is reported that the fire is near Willow Creek in Oklahoma City.

According to officials, large flames could be seen from the roof. As of now, the fire is said to be under control.