OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews from the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire just after midnight Sunday morning near SE 59th St and Sooner Road.
Fire officials say the fire started in the attic.
The family inside was evacuated and no one sustained injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Latest Stories
- Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in SE OKC
- 3,923 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, 12 more deaths, OSDH reports
- Daughter seeks justice after mother is killed in hit-and-run
- Understanding the difference between rapid antigen and PCR tests
- Oklahoma weather always a trade off. Yesterday highs near 80 with strong winds. For your Sunday chilly temps but much less wind!