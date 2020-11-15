Firefighters respond to overnight house fire in SE OKC

Firefighters on the scene of a house fire that occurred just after midnight in southeast OKC Sunday morning.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews from the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire just after midnight Sunday morning near SE 59th St and Sooner Road.

Fire officials say the fire started in the attic.

The family inside was evacuated and no one sustained injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Latest Stories