OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a trailer home fire near Southeast 74th Street and South Luther Road.

Video from McIntyre Law Chopper 4 shows heavy smoke and significant damage to the home.

The majority of the fire has been knocked down, but SE 74th between Peebly and Luther will be closed as crews continue working at the scene.

Drivers in the area are advised to avoid the area and take alternate route.