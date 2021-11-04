Firefighters work to put out blaze at Oklahoma City bar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews worked to save a local bar from a blaze on Thursday morning.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a fire at a business near S.E. 104th and Sooner Rd.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized smoke and flames were coming from the Outskirts Bar.

Authorities say there weren’t fire hydrants nearby, so they were forced to haul water to the scene from around a mile away.

At this point, officials have not released a cause for the fire or an estimate of damages.