Crews put out a house fire in Spencer.

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Firefighters were called to a house fire in Spencer Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the scene near N.E. 50th and Post Road before 6:30 a.m.

Oklahoma City fire officials told KFOR everyone was out of the home when they arrived at the scene. However, it is unknown if there are any injuries.

Officials will investigate what caused the blaze.

Damage estimates are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.