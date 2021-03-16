Firehouse Subs hiring 40 employees in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, a popular sandwich shop says it is looking to hire 40 employees in the Oklahoma City area.
Firehouse Subs is hiring nearly 40 employees for crew member, shift leader, and management roles at seven locations in the metro.
Officials say they have part-time and full-time positions available for positive and energetic individuals.
Interested applicants can call their local restaurant to apply.
- 320 12th Ave. SE, Ste 120, Norman, OK 73071 – (405) 701-7002
- 5924 SW 3rd St., Oklahoma City, OK 73127 – (405) 792-2236
- 5959 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73132 – (405) 721-2000
- 1597 S. Broadway, Edmond, OK 73103 – (405) 513-7100
- 2410 W. Memorial Rd., Ste A Oklahoma City, OK 73134 – (405) 607-8199
- 2301 S. Douglas Blvd., Ste 100 Midwest City, OK 73130 – (405) 455-6456
- 1301 S. I35 Service Rd., Suite 104 Moore, OK 73160 – (405) 703-2805.