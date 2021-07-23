Firehouse Subs offering free sandwiches during bottled water collection drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular sandwich shop is giving away free food to customers who help those in need of water during the hot summer months.

Firehouse Subs invites guests nationwide to take part in the ninth annual H 2 O For Heroes® bottled water collection drive.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, Firehouse Subs restaurants will offer one medium sub sandwich to each guest who brings in at least one unopened, 24-pack of any brand of bottled water.

Organizers say the water benefits local fire departments and police departments, emergency victims, and senior and community centers.

“As we come into wildfire season, it’s more important than ever to support our firefighting communities, especially our wildland firefighters,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Chris Morris, who has more than a decade of experience as a firefighter in Idaho. “Many people might not know, but wildland firefighters can work in 16 day cycles out in the heat under very grueling conditions. It’s really important to me and my fellow restaurant owners to be able to help them and our local communities stay hydrated during this time, and we’re honored to partner with our guests to make that happen.”