SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A fun festival that invites everyone to celebrate summer nights is preparing to kick off later this month.

In all, organizers say 25 hot air balloons will take flight over Shawnee for the fifth annual Firelake Fireflight Balloon Fest.

The festival is set to be held on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 at Raymond Peltier Park, located at 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation is hosting the free event, which features a weekend full of live music, fireworks, a 5K run run, and family-friendly activities.

The balloon glow will begin at 8:30 p.m. each night.

For more information on the Firelake FireFlight Balloon Fest, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.