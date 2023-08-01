SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Citizen Potawatomi Nation’s (CPN) FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival returns August 11 and 12.

The fest is being held at Raymond Peltier Park, 1702 S. Gordon Drive in Shawnee.

According to CPN, guests can expect two days filled with family-friendly entertainment, a 5K race, balloon glows, youth carnival rides, live music, a petting zoo, splash pad and more.

FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest 5K. Image courtesy the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest youth rides. Image courtesy the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

Officials say the country music band, Paramalee, will be headlining, taking the stage at 9 p.m. on Saturday along with the Risky Business Band and Cam Allen, who will also be featured.

Attendees will also have the opportunity take a ride on a tethered hot air balloon for $20 per person starting at 6 p.m. on both days.

FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest tethered hot air balloon ride. Image courtesy the Citizen Potawatomi Nation.

“Nearly 90 vendors will be in attendance to sell local crafts, services and food, including several returning vendors like JD’s Eats, Deb’s Pineapple Whip & Poppe Shop and others. The Outdoor Nation Expo also takes place a few feet away at the FireLake Arena, which offers fishing clinics, demonstrations and more. ” said CPN.

To learn more, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.