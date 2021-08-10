FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival coming to Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A family-friendly festival will take to the skies over Shawnee this weekend.

The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival is Oklahoma’s largest hot air balloon festival. It features 20 unique hot air balloons, live entertainment, family activities, a 5K fun run, fireworks, and vendors.

Outdoor activities include food trucks, inflatables for kids, a splash pad, carnival, and petting zoo. Artists, craftspeople, and retailers will offer a variety of merchandise at the vendor market.

Guests will have a chance to ride in hot air balloons throughout the day before the balloons glow at night.

Country music star Craig Morgan has signed up to be the headliner for the festival in Shawnee.

The two-day event will take place at Raymond Peltier Park, located at 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee on Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14.

Entry is free to the public.

For more information on the Firelake FireFlight Balloon Fest and a detailed schedule of events, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.

