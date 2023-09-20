GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Guthrie is preparing to host a fireside chat with Oklahoma’s Governors to benefit the Oklahoma Territorial Museum.

The Guthrie Scottish Rite Masonic Center is set to host the event with Oklahoma’s governors on Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Oklahoma Territorial Museum in Guthrie, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023.

Invited guests scheduled to be in attendance will include Governor Kevin Stitt and former governors Mary Fallin, Brad Henry, Frank Keating, David Walters, and George Nigh.

According to officials, the Fireside Chat is a unique chance for Oklahomans to learn how our state government works while interacting with past and present leaders.

The audience will be given the chance to ask questions while hearing first-hand perspectives of those who led the state.

The historic event will also include the talents of the Oklahoma City Philharmonic with Music Director Alexander Mickelthwate.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online.

Guests can submit questions in advance on the Oklahoma Territorial Museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

For more information contact 405-282-1889 or the Oklahoma Historical Society, please visit okhistory.org.