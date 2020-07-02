Live Now
Fireworks are illegal in Del City, police department reminds residents

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal as the 4th of July quickly approaches.

Police say residents should be respectful of each other and property, including sensitive people and pets.

Instead, the department recommends residents leave it to the professionals and view a public display of fireworks.

