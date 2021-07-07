Fireworks, flames burst from pickup bed in Oklahoma City in viral TikTok video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a drive with a show. Panic ensued as fireworks went off in a pickup bed alongside an Oklahoma City roadway.

The incident was caught on camera and is going viral on social media.

On the Fourth of July, a drive along Hwy 74 near N.W. 150th turned into a fireworks show.

In the video, which has gained hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, firecrackers light up the sky as a massive fire engulfs the bed of the truck.

One commenter said, “It’s the Ford F-150 Freedom Edition.”

The bed of a pickup catches fire as fireworks explode.

It was a tense situation in the busy traffic.

The couple who took the video checked on the man afterward. He told them that he was OK, just enjoying the show.

“If there’s a vehicle on fire on the side of the highway, we’re going to go,” said Oklahoma City Fire Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson. “It’s not something we see every day with a vehicle on fire because fireworks were stored in it, but that can certainly happen and when it happens, it can be catastrophic.”

Fulkerson says he hopes this doesn’t happen again but if it does, he hopes someone will call 911 because firefighters are ready to help.

“They’re just dangerous and unpredictable and when you get a whole lot of them in a concentrated area, it gets really dangerous,” he said.

Even though fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City, firefighters responded to multiple fires over the holiday and the days that followed, including two house fires and 21 dumpster fires caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

You can be fined up to $1,500 if you break the city ordinance.