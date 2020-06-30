Fireworks sales reportedly rising as local displays are canceled due to COVID-19

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – We all knew Independence Day would look different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but owners of fireworks stands say one thing has surprised them – the amount of products they are selling.

They say they’re seeing a new wave of clientele; those who typically attend public displays that have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Now, they’re meeting demands and finding ways to practice social distancing while selling their products.

The owners of one fireworks stand in the Deer Creek area started taking online orders last year.

They say as we are practicing social distancing, the number of folks wanting to order online is booming.

Melissa Ray says the idea of taking orders online started with a struggle many of us are familiar with.

“I’m a mother, I love convenience and we had no idea what the future was going to hold this year with COVID,” Ray said.

Now, a good portion of Rayz Pyro Outlet’s orders are coming from their website. They don’t ship them but it makes the process easier.

“They’re not waiting around with people,” said Ray. “They can just pick their stuff up and go.”

In fact, across the country, fireworks stands are doing well this year.

“We’ve had a lot of people tell us their shows have been canceled, ‘So stock up, we’re coming to see you,’” Ray’s husband, John, said.

A few blocks south of Rayz, Jennifer Coley has been managing this Rudy’s stand for 21 years

“We didn’t know what to expect coming in to this season with the unemployment rate being so high and with COVID-19, but much to our surprise, our sales are actually up about 40% this time,” she said.

Coley’s been taking orders on social media from those who don’t want to wait in line.

“Then place it right into their trunk or the back of their truck for them, so there’s a contactless delivery,” she said.

At both stores, safety is being stressed to all consumers especially now as they say they’re seeing more first-time users than ever before.

“All of our packaging is labeled with safety so we definitely want to encourage everybody to follow the instructions that are on the packages,” Melissa said.

“We just want people to be safe and careful and have a happy 4th,” said Coley

It’s important to remember that fireworks are illegal in Oklahoma City limits.

