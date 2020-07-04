Fireworks stands across Oklahoma booming after many big shows postponed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With COVID-19 putting a damper on fireworks celebrations, local fireworks stand sales are skyrocketing.

“It has been bananas out here,” said Jennifer Coley, with Rudy’s Fireworks in Edmond.

Coley says this isn’t the normal rush she’s used to seeing.

“People are coming out in swarms buying fireworks that would not usually buy fireworks or shoot them,” said Coley.

Some of the biggest fireworks displays in the metro were forced to put on the breaks as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

Edmond’s Liberty Fest is postponed until 2021.

Oklahoma City Philharmonic’s Red, White and Boom event was originally planned to move to Scissortail Park, but was postponed indefinitely at the last minute.

“COVID-19 has everybody cooped up,” said Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Chris Denton.

Denton says the choice to put on your own show could cost you.

“The citations will be at minimum $260,” he said.

Plus, any remaining fireworks will be confiscated. Denton says violators are easy to spot.

“Fireworks are big and bold and bright so we can hear them,” said Denton.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 10,000 firework-related injuries last year and 12 deaths. They say more than 70 percent occurred in the month of July.

“Fireworks, they are a dangerous thing. Nobody ever intends to go out and be harmed by fireworks, and we do see it,” said Denton.

Coley, with Rudy’s Fireworks, says everyone who comes through her stand gets a lesson in safety.

“I just walk them through all the basics…just give them as much information as we can just to keep them safe,” she said.

If you have questions about whether or not you live within Edmond city limits, visit this website to find out: http://edmondok.com/doiliveinedmond.

