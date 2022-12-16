Oklahoma’s First Americans Museum gears up for opening weekend decades in the making

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum says children will receive free admission to exhibits following a donation by AT&T.

The First American Museum recently received a $250,000 contribution from AT&T and the AT&T Foundation.

Organizers say the donation allows the museum to cover the cost of youth tickets every third Sunday.

Visitors who are between the ages of 4 and 12-years-old will receive free admission on the third Sunday of each month.

“We are excited to initiate AT&T Sundays on the third Sunday of the month,” FAM Executive Director and CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee) said. “We’re proud to collaborate with AT&T to encourage families to learn more about our cultures.”

Organizers say the funds will also support other student-centered educational opportunities for Native youth.