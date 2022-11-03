OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a great place to celebrate National Native American History Month, look no further than the First Americans Museum.

The museum is inviting veterans and active members of the military who are citizens of the 39 Tribal Nations to celebrate the second annual Making History Project event Nov. 11-12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The Making History Project allows Oklahomans a way to honor and commemorate First Americans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The event is an opportunity for veterans to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery.

Veterans and active members of the military that are enrolled in any of the tribal communities in Oklahoma are eligible to participate. Veterans or their families may bring a portrait and up to four documents, including service records, awards/commendations, and other photographs, to be professionally scanned by archivists.

Families of those unable to participate may submit documentation on behalf of their loved ones. “We strongly encourage participants to schedule an appointment,” said Dr. Heather Ahtone (Choctaw/Chickasaw Nation), FAM Director of Curatorial Affairs.

Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

During the event, veterans and active service military will receive free admission to the galleries with a valid ID.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to participate in the “Making History” project, visit www.famok.org/events/veteransday2022.