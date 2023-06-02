OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular museum in Oklahoma City says it is becoming more accessible to all Oklahomans.

First Americans Museum announced that it has added a universal changing table to provide a clean, safe, and dignified restroom experience for visitors who require additional accessibility.

“We are happy to add this amenity to accommodate and welcome more of our community to FAM,” said James Pepper Henry, director and CEO of FAM.

First Americans Museum is now one of three museums in Oklahoma to have a universal adult changing table.

“In year two, we continue to learn about the needs of many of our guests and are always striving to improve the visitor experience,” said Shoshana Wasserman, deputy director.

Right now, there are only 20 museums across the country that have a universal adult changing table.

“I spent time touring First Americans Museum with senior leadership sharing the challenges for many with accessibility needs. This open dialogue resulted in FAM working hard to meet the needs for many more of their visitors in a respectful and inclusive manner, which is greatly appreciated,” said Audra Beasley.

The portable table is located in the Family Restroom on the first floor of the museum.