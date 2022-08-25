OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular museum has partnered with an organization that hosts voter registration drives while giving space for Indigenous bands.

First Americans Museum has partnered with Rock the Native Vote for Gen Z: Vote the Future. The organization hosts emerging Indigenous bands that will compete in a battle of the bands.

“Rock the Native Vote is excited to partner with First Americans Museum for this important event that will make a difference in our Indigenous communities,” Rock the Native Vote Director the Rev. David Wilson (Choctaw) said. “Oklahoma is second in the nation with the highest population of voting-age First Americans, and during the 2020 elections, one-in-ten eligible voters were classified as Gen Z. Now more than ever, it’s crucial we encourage young members of our community to vote.”

Throughout the event, Indigenous bands will compete to win a grand prize.

Guests will be able to meet and take photos with Lil Mike and Funny Bone from the hit Hulu series Reservation Dogs.

The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the museum in Oklahoma City. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online.

“We have worked alongside Gen Z voters to create an event that would be appealing to them and provide an opportunity to learn about the value of their vote,” said Raina Melvin (Comanche), FAM Learning & Community Engagement Coordinator. “We encourage people to bring a friend and come early.”

The first 75 guests will receive a free event t-shirt.