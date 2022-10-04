Oklahoma’s First Americans Museum gears up for opening weekend decades in the making

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local museum is hosting a free celebration for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

First Americans Museum is hosting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“This annual observance began in 2018 as a grassroots effort to recognize Indigenous communities, which are essential to the economic and cultural success of our state,” Sarah Adams-Cornell (Choctaw), a local activist, said. “Everyone has reason to celebrate this day, and all are welcome.”

Organizers say the family-friendly event will highlight the history, culture, and contributions of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma.

There will be live entertainment, a stickball tournament, panel discussions, and a voter registration drive.

“We are honored to host this free event for our community,” FAM Director of Learning and Community Engagement Adrienne Lalli Hills (Wyandotte) said. “We encourage people to bring their loved ones and stay the entire day.”

Parking will be available onsite with overflow parking and shuttles available at the nearby Crooked Oak School District.

To learn more about FAM and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, visit famok.org.