First Americans Museum hosting special event for veterans

Oklahoma’s First Americans Museum gears up for opening weekend decades in the making

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular museum is inviting veterans and servicemembers to a ‘Making History’ event.

The First American Museum is inviting veterans and servicemembers who are members of the 39 Tribal Nations in Oklahoma to participate in the event on Nov. 11 through Nov. 14.

“First Americans have the highest record of service per capita in the armed forces compared to the general population and we honor and commemorate their service at FAM,” said James Pepper Henry (Kaw/Muscogee), FAM Director/CEO.

The event allows veterans and service members to be added to an interactive database featured in the museum’s Tribal Nations Gallery.

Tribally enrolled veterans, service members and their families may bring documentation of military service, awards, and photographs to be professionally scanned by archivists. Portrait photography will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to support this effort. Families of those unable to participate may submit documentation on behalf of their loved ones.

“Warriors are such an important part of our tribal communities,” said Heather Ahtone (Choctaw/Chickasaw), FAM senior curator. “We want the FAM database to continue to grow and be a resource to both honor those who have served and to promote the warrior values of sacrifice, caring for community, and protecting our cultures.”

“During the event, we welcome all veterans and service members, Native and non-Native, with free admission to our galleries and a 20 percent discount on their meal in the Thirty Nine Restaurant,” said Pepper Henry.

For more information and to schedule an appointment to participate in the “Making History” project, visit www.famok.org/events/veteransday2021.