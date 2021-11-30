First Americans Museum hosting Winter Holiday Arts Market

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Oklahoma City museum will kick off the holiday season with a two-day market.

The First Americans Museum is hosting its inaugural Winter Holiday Arts Market on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two-day market will feature artist demonstrations, children’s book readings, vendor booths, and more.

“We are proud to be a platform for Oklahoma artists to showcase their work,” FAM Executive Director/CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw) said. “This is an opportunity for visitors to find one-of-a-kind Native-made gifts that will only be available here at FAM.”

Organizers say the market will feature more than 25 artists from Oklahoma Tribal Nations with a wide range of fine art and products for holiday gifting.

“With many Native American markets and festivals being virtual, we carefully curated a concise selection of artists for the market to hold it safely in person,” FAMstore Manager Tom Farris said. “We saw a need within our community for our artists and we wanted to support them not just through the FAMstore, but by giving them a chance to directly sell their work to collectors and the local community.”

The market is free and open to the public.

There will be a FAM members special preview from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3. The members-only evening will also feature a live Indigenous fashion show.