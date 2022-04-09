OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Celebration of Hope is being held tonight, Saturday, April 9, at the First Americans Museum presented by The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary.

The goal tonight was raise awareness of all the good The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary does in Central Oklahoma, from helping the Boys & Girls Club, to volunteering at the Red Shield Diner, and many other initiatives to help Oklahomans in need.

KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham was the MC, and former Sooner QB Sam Bradford was honorary chair.

News 4 is proud to be a partner with The Salvation Army of central Oklahoma.

Dylan Buckingham at the Celebration of Hope. Photo from KFOR.

Celebration of Hope attendees. Photo from KFOR.

The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary. Photo from KFOR.

A few photos from the event are shared in the above gallery.