First Americans Museum hosts Indigenous Peoples Day events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -A museum that was years in the making is now hosting a special event for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The First Americans Museum is celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 11 with special programs.

“Indigenous Peoples- Day is important because it corrects a serious grievance against Indigenous people by replacing the celebration of Columbus with a day that lends to accurate education and representation about the original people of this land. Correcting myths of discovery and opening conversation about the diversity and strength of our tribal nations is an important part of reclaiming our story and rectifying the romanticized fairytales often told about Oklahoma. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a celebration for all of our citizens and we look forward to a day of learning, community building and fun,” said Sarah Adams-Cornell (Choctaw), co-founder of Matriarch, an organization that promotes social welfare of Native women.

The museum will open at 10 a.m. to the public, and there will be $5 discounted admission tickets. Admission will be free for FAM members and those who dress in Native American regalia.

Beginning at 12 p.m., there will be social dances in the courtyard and family activities in the Hall of The People.

Other events include Prairie Dance Theater’s solo performance by Tvske Billy, a mayoral proclamation, a live set by DJ Werewulf, and a panel discussion.

“It is my honor to again proclaim Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Oklahoma City. I truly believe that with FAM’s opening, Oklahoma City can become the nation’s capital for Native and Indigenous people. Being able to host the Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration at an amazing cultural facility like FAM reflects the potential I see for this community in the years ahead,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt (Osage).