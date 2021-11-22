First Americans Museum hosts Winter Holiday Arts Market

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The First Americans Museum (FAM) will host its inaugural Winter Holiday Arts Market (WHAM) Dec. 4-5.

Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., ‘WHAM@FAM’ is free and open to the public, and will feature more than 25 artists from Oklahoma Tribal Nations with artist demonstrations, children’s book readings, community partner booths and more.

“We are proud to be a platform for Oklahoma artists to showcase their work,” FAM Executive Director/CEO James Pepper Henry (Kaw) said. “This is an opportunity for visitors to find one-of-a-kind Native-made gifts that will only be available here at FAM.”

The FAM Xchange Theater will feature book readings by Sarah Brown (Choctaw) from the Metropolitan Library System at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 5.

JJ Otero, master silversmith, will also hold jewelry demonstrations both days at 2 p.m.

“With many Native American markets and festivals being virtual, we carefully curated a concise selection of artists for the market to hold it safely in person,” FAMstore Manager Tom Farris (Otoe-Missouria/Cherokee) said. “We saw a need within our community for our artists and we wanted to support them not just through the FAMstore, but by giving them a chance to directly sell their work to collectors and the local community.”

There will be a members special preview from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

The members-only evening will feature a live Indigenous fashion show with Jessica Harjo (Osage/Otoe-Missouria/Pawnee/Sac and Fox) of Weomepe Designs in collaboration with Noheart Designs and Ribbonroots.

Members will be able to shop early before the public while enjoying appetizers from the Thirty Nine Restaurant.

For a complete list of selected artists and community partners visit Winter Holiday Arts Market portion of the FAM website.