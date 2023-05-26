One Place, Many Nations at First Americans Museum. Image courtesy First Americans Museum.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First Americans Museum (FAM) is opening its newest exhibit this weekend.

According to FAM, the exhibit, called “One Place, Many Nations: Acknowledging the 39” opens on Saturday, May 27, in the FAM Community Gallery. The exhibit features unique histories, cultures, contributions and resilience of each of the 39 tribes in Oklahoma.

FAM says this installment will be on display for two years and includes hands-on activities interactive experiences, educational opportunities and rotating objects that provide cultural experiences.

FAM also noted that the exhibit is free to visit.

“While thirty-nine tribes call Oklahoma home and contribute to the dynamic cultural fabric found in our state, for many state citizens their unique identities and cultural histories are invisible,” said Heather Ahtone Ph.D., (Choctaw/ Chickasaw), FAM director of curatorial affairs. “During our first year of operation, we have learned that few state citizens are able to identify more than five tribes from memory.”

“One Place, Many Nations: Acknowledging the 39” gives frequent visitors something new to see. According to FAM, the installments offer a framework for viewers to learn about each of the 39 tribes, where they came from, where they are now and the cultural environment that makes the state of Oklahoma such a unique experience.