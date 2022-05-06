OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular Oklahoma City museum says it is hosting an event to bring attention to a silent crisis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Native American women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists homicide as the third leading cause of death for Native American women aged 10-24.

Also, statistics show Indigenous women go missing at 10 times the national average, and the vast majority of disappearances and murders are never solved.

First Americans Museum is hosting a come-and-go event to reflect on the crisis often called Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women or Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

The event is open to all community members and will feature informational booths, art activities, a reflection journey up the Mound summit, and a digital memorial.

The event will be held on Saturday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.