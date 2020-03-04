First Fidelity Bank employee in Norman recognized for leadership, motivation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – We all know an employee who encourages teamwork and is truly appreciated by customers and coworkers alike.

Ashley Pierce is that employee at First Fidelity Bank in Norman.

Recently, she was caught off-guard by her coworkers when she was awarded the Express Employment Professionals Most Valuable Performer Award for Excellence, receiving a check of $5,000.

"She's got amazing leadership qualities,” said coworker Natalie Walton, who nominated Pierce. “She’s always helping us motivate and helping boost morale."

Pierce is known for being a great employee who works hard.

"Ashley is undoubtedly proof of great Oklahoma people with their loyalty, dedication, and hard work,” said Bob Funk, President of Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma. “And we’re so proud of her and being a supportive employee of First Fidelity Bank.”



Maggie Alfaro, assistant manager, actually hired Pierce a few years ago. She says she knew right away that Pierce was a perfect fit for First Fidelity Bank.



"We were really impressed with her personality and her intuitiveness and the conversations that we had with her when she first started,” Alfaro said.

Pierce told KFOR she plans to put her $5,000 to good use.



"I have some student loans that I'm going to put it to, I think. I'm not really sure,” she said.



If you want to recognize an outstanding employee or co-workers for the MVP award, go to KFOR.com/Express to submit your nomination.

This award and segment are sponsored by Express Employment Professionals of Oklahoma.