First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of the Interior to visit Oklahoma to emphasize preserving Cherokee language

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will visit Oklahoma on Friday.

Biden will travel to both Philadelphia, Pa., and Tahlequah, Okla., on Friday, Dec. 3, according to a White House news advisory.

The First Lady and Haaland will visit the Cherokee Nation’s Cherokee Immersion School to highlight the importance of native language preservation, according to the White House.

They’re going to Philadelphia to urge parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19 and encourage families to get booster shots.

White House officials said additional details are forthcoming.

