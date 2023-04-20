COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As the sun begins to rise, we’re getting a better look at the extent of the damage caused by Wednesday night’s storms.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 flew over the town of Cole after the sun rose on Thursday morning.

The damage across the town of Cole is widespread as multiple homes and properties were destroyed.

Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn says that the damage is extensive and appears to go in all different directions.

At this point, officials say at least two people were killed near Cole as the tornado moved through the area.

Several businesses and homes were damaged as the storm moved through Pottawatomie County, near Shawnee.

Oklahoma Baptist University also suffered quite a bit of damage when the storm hit.