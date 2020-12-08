First look inside Oklahoma City COVID ICU as nurses beg for more action from Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time, the frontline workers at SSM St. Anthony invited reporters into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, hoping Oklahomans will be moved to take better care of one another.

“Just do the right things and wear a mask, and follow CDC guidelines because honestly we’re strained to the point where this is not sustainable. We can’t do this anymore,” said critical care unit charge nurse Stephanie Collier.

On Tuesday, she and her team let a KFOR crew don the head to tow PPE and tour the ICU they fight inside everyday.

The ICU has been at maximum capacity, each room holding critical patients. Some of them are in an unimaginable state that they could remain in for weeks.

“We put the patients on their stomachs and we paralyze them so that they have more surface area, their lungs have more surface area to help them exchange oxygen better,” Collier said.

The nurses said taking steps like that is common when COVID-19 symptoms take a sudden turn.

“Place a patient on a ventilator to help them breathe, the hopelessness you feel knowing the probably won’t come off of it,” said critical care charge nurse Amy Petitt.

The young nurses said they have to support one another, waking up each day faced with the reality that they will likely be present as another Oklahoman dies.

“Having to hold a Zoom and have someone read their last, tell their family what their last words are going to be,” Collier said, “and then to be the last person to speak to that person before they subsequently die is not something that I think you ever bounce back from.”

Physically and emotionally exhausted, the nurses are pleading with their community to do more for their fellow Oklahomans.

“Being able to look out this window in my PPE and see people out here at restaurants and bars, and not wearing masks, and crowding together while I’m up here holding someone’s hand while they die, it’s a dystopian feeling,” Collier said.