First Monarch butterfly spotted in Oklahoma: How you can help save the species

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The first Monarch butterfly was spotted in Antlers, Oklahoma last week.

Experts say this is a sure sign that spring is coming.

“This sighting is very important because it tells us that we need to get ready,” said Katie Hawk, with Okies for Monarchs.

Hawk says this sighting is early and Oklahoma is not likely to see many more for a few weeks.

“Oklahoma is very important to monarchs because we’re centrally located in their flyway… They’re flying all the way from Mexico to Canada and back to Mexico in one year. It takes them five generations in order to make that route, so no single monarch makes the entire route,” said Hawk.

Monarchs are integral to Oklahomans’ daily lives but their population is declining.

In 2020, their population declined by 26%.

“We depend upon them for a third of our foods and beverages that we put on our table every day,” said Hawk.

Hawk says the good news is that saving the monarchs is easier than you might think.

“We all need to step up and get our hands dirty and put some milkweed out for the monarchs, get some nectar plants out there,” said Hawk.

Their hostplant is milkweed. It is native to Oklahoma and the butterflies need more.

“They lay their eggs on the milkweeds and then the caterpillars eat the milkweeds and that’s how they grow…That’s the only plant that they’ll lay their eggs on, so without milkweed, there are no monarchs,” said Hawk.

Monarchs also need nectar from native plants, like sunflowers. Hawk says an added bonus to planting your own is you’ll also be helping other pollinator species.

“There’s a number of different pollinator species that are out there that you might not ever think of. Everything from beetles to birds,” said Hawk.

And if you want to plant your own, no effort is too small.

“You don’t have to do anything big. Anyone can help. Any size goes a long way. If everyone would plant one milkweed, we could save the monarchs.”

For information on what to plant and where to buy your plants, visit the Okies for Monarchs site.

The Oklahoma City Zoo is also providing grants for schools that plant pollinator habitats.

For information on how to apply, visit the zoo’s website