First of the season: OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A big event is starting things back up differently this year.

The OSU-OKC Farmers Market is back at Scissortail Park and better than ever with farmers and ranchers ready to get homegrown products into the hands of Oklahomans.

“I love Scissortail Park. I come here all the time,” said Kaetlin Martin, who visited the Farmers Market.

This weekend marked the first OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park of the year.

“It’s actually very new. We just kind of merged the partnership last season. 2019 kind of 2020,” said Mary Bixler, Farmers Market Manager for OSU-OKC Farmers Market at Scissortail Park.

This time last year, things didn’t go quite as planned. The debut of the market was postponed with a shelter-in-place order for the city. The market was not able to open for another month and a half.

But now it’s a different story. While COVID-19 protocols are still in place, farmers can breathe a sigh of relief and get back to business.

“It’s just been very, very, really a blessing for a lot of these local producers whose supply chain was so disrupted during COVID,” Bixler said.

“I feel safe coming here, especially with everyone getting vaccinated and all of that good stuff. And then all the vendors are wearing masks. So, I feel generally pretty safe,” Martin said.

The market is bringing visitors back to the park like Martin, who used the park as a sanctuary for the past year.

“I came here during quarantine to walk my dog. Like, when the gyms were closed, me and my friends would come like exercise out here. So, I love Scissortail Park and I love seeing everyone being able to enjoy it in this city,” Martin said.

Opening weekend hosted 45 vendors and a heaping of other entertainment like live music and performances.

“This green space is great for mental health and we have lots of opportunities for education and awareness out here,” Bixler said. “I think a lot of people are hungry, pun intended, for this kind of thing and are really excited to get out and support local.”

Oklahomans buying Oklahoma-made goods like fresh produce, plants, baked goods, pottery and even pet products are breathing life back to the city.

“It’s so nice outside. I just think, you know, the sun makes everyone in a good mood and it’s nice that it’s about to start getting into summertime and being able to enjoy the park more. It’s really nice,” Martin said.

The farmers market is expecting more vendors to join in throughout the season. Organizers are expecting around 55 different vendors by mid-summer.

The farmers market will continue on every Saturday through the end of October.