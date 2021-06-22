First officer on scene of deadly crash that killed 3 Moore High School students testifies during trial

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The first officer to arrive to the scene of a crash that killed three Moore High School students last year took the stand in the trial of Max Townsend, who’s accused of running the group over.

On Tuesday, testimony continued in the trial of Max Townsend, who’s facing three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and three counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Max Townsend. Pic Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. David Grant testified about the moments when he arrived at the Feb. 3, 2020, scene.

Grant testified that he pulled up behind Townsend’s truck, and the jury watched his body camera and dash camera footage.

In the video, Townsend is seen leaning into the truck and eventually lies on the ground after being asked by Grant to sit on the curb.

Townsend is then heard sobbing, saying, “Oh my God” several times, telling Grant about his son who had died the day before.

Moments earlier, prosecutors say Townsend drove through a group of Moore High School runners, killing Rachel Freeman, Yuridia Martinez and Kolby Crum.

Yuridia Martinez, Rachel Freeman and Kolby Crum

Senior Rachel Freeman,17, died on scene.

Sophomore Yuridia Martinez,16, was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery, but died 12 hours later.

Senior Kolby Crum, 18, fought for 12 days in the hospital, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Four other runners were injured as well when Townsend allegedly ran into them with his truck while going 77 miles-per-hour.

The scene of the deadly crash that killed three Moore High School students.

While the state maintains that Townsend was under the influence of alcohol and THC at the time, the defense argues he had choked on a Red Bull, leaving him unconscious when he crashed.

Grant eventually performed a field sobriety test. He testified on Tuesday that he spotted several “clues” that showed possible impairment.

Testimony continues at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.