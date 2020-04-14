First Oklahoma City firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say 13 firefighters are now quarantined as the first confirmed COVID-19 test hits the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

“He just felt fatigued and had a little bit of a cough,” said Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Oklahoma City fire officials say that firefighter felt ill after making a medical call last week.

“We found out days later that there was a patient that was COVID-19 positive, so we are assuming that is where he contracted it,” said Fulkerson.

In all, seven other firefighters have been tested that were in contact with the COVID-19 positive firefighter. There were six negative tests with one result still pending. All those tested, along with six other firefighters who were in contact with him, are now in quarantine.

“One is too many. We don’t want one, but it could have been so much worse at this stage of the game,” said Fulkerson.

Officials say they have been proactive since the beginning of the outbreak, disinfecting the stations and all their gear multiple times a day.

Fulkerson says firefighters have been vigilant about wearing full PPE when going on medical calls, and now only one person at a time is being sent inside nursing homes.

“And that one firefighter will have a self contained breathing apparatus,” said Fulkerson. “We are going above and beyond to keep our personnel and the citizens safe.”

“They put their lives on the line every day for other people every day and we need to stand behind them,”said State Rep. Ross Ford.

The Republican from Broken Arrow is a former Tulsa police officer.

He, with Rep. Stan May, is sending out a call today to city, county and state officials across Oklahoma. He wants to make sure if a first responder contracts COVID- 19, they do not just get paid time off but they get line-of-duty injury pay.

“This virus is a deadly one and this gives them the peace of mind that they can go out there and do their job and if they get sick, that the city or state is going to stand behind them,” said Ford.

KFOR called Edmond, Norman and Oklahoma City police, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. All say they have yet to report a COVID-19 positive first responder.