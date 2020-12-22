First Oklahoma long term care resident receives COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health leaders continue to worry about the consequences regarding COVID-19 and the Christmas holiday, officials are moving forward to continue vaccinating the state’s most vulnerable to the disease.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state health officials were on hand at The Lodge at Brookline to watch 89-year-old Frances Wantland become the first long term care facility resident in Oklahoma to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m just almost speechless when we are going around doing this right now. We finally have a message of hope,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Lance Frye said. “Really something we can do that’s going to make a difference. Every one of the vaccines can save lives.”

The first staffer to receive the vaccine was nurse Pam Byers. Byers says she was nervous at first, but she absolutely wanted to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“I’m tired of this pandemic, so I just want everyone to go through and get this over with. I’m tired of this masking up every day, quarantine, I want it all over,” Byers told KFOR. “So, I want our kids our families, I want everybody to get through this and get it over with.”

Officials say this is the next step in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, and they are optimistic that next week they can move into Phase Two in some parts of the state.

“We want to make sure we do this as efficiently and effectively as possible, which means we are going to have concurrent operations,” Deputy Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said. “Just because we talk about moving into Phase Two, does not mean we are completely done with Phase One.”

Right now, Oklahomans over the age of 65 make up about 14 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases.

Nationally, the American Healthcare Association says more than 100,000 people in long-term care facilities have died from the virus. But just because vaccinations have started, that doesn’t mean people will be able to visit their loved ones inside these facilities right away.

“It will take about 30 days from the date that a person receives their initial dose until they have the 95 percent effectiveness that we need,” Frye said. “I think it really depends on what’s going on in our communities.”

