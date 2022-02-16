NICHOLS HILLS, Okla. (KFOR) – Following a move by some Starbucks employees in New York, dozens of locations have now petitioned to unionize.

Now, it seems that one Oklahoma location has joined in the push to unionize.

Starbucks employees at the Nichols Hills location at N.W. 63rd and Grand announced that they have joined Starbucks Workers United.

At this point, organizers say they have petitioned to the Nation Labor Relations Board, seeking union representation.

“We want our partners to be paid a livable wage. A wage that reflects the talent and time partners have committed to this company; a wage that empowers and makes room for partners to better themselves instead of just getting by,” a letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson read.

The store is the first to file in Oklahoma,.

“I’m really proud of my fellow partners coming together for each other in this historic moment not just for Starbucks but for Oklahoma in this growing labor movement wave,” said Alisha Humphrey, a barista at 63rd & Grand. “I’m confident we will now be able to fight for better representation and compensation at Starbucks”.

Officials say union petitions have been filed by partners in 25 other states across 95 stores.

Starbucks has urged its employees to push back on the unionization effort. The coffee chain said in December that it did not want unions to come between the company and its workers, but pledged to “respect the legal process” and “bargain in good faith.”