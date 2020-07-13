First COVID-19-related pediatric death was 13-year-old dependent of service member at Fort Sill, officials say

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Fort Sill say the first COVID-19-related pediatric death in the state was a 13-year-old dependent of a service member at the base.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported the death – the first pediatric death of the virus in the state since the pandemic started.

Later that day, Fort Sill announced the child was 13, and a dependent of a service member stationed at the base. The child died late Friday evening at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and was positive for COVID-19.

“Our entire Lawton Fort Sill community is deeply saddened. Our greatest condolences go out to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult and sad time” said Maj Gen. Ken Kamper, commanding general of Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence.

The family members received notification of a positive COVID-19 test result and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The family members are residents of Comanche County and are currently in isolation at their on-post residence. The family is also following all protective measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reynolds Army Health Clinic will notify individuals that may have been impacted and who fall under the guidelines for additional monitoring and testing.

