OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Fourth of July holiday is almost here as it’s a big time of year for fireworks and fun. However, the dangers of dealing with explosives are no joke. As the fireworks fly sky high over the next several days, safety should be paramount.

“Every year we respond to a handful of calls on the days surrounding the 4th of July and almost every single injury is preventable,” Adam Paluka with EMSA said.

“Last year we responded close to 200 calls that was in direct correlation with fireworks,” Scott Douglas with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

Obviously, not all injuries are incredibly traumatic, but they can be. Both Paluka and Douglas stress supervision while handling explosives.

“Any time you’re dealing with explosives, you need to take them seriously,” Paluka said.

Wearing eye protection, keeping watchers at a safe distance and soaking your fireworks in water when done to let them cool are just a few among several others.

“Homeowners need to protect themselves by just being cognizant and really just using basic common sense,” attorney James Biscone said.

Biscone is an attorney in Oklahoma City. He said home-owners can face legal liability for accidents on their property.

“Homeowners need to be cautious inviting people onto their property that they don’t know or that they don’t trust because accidents could happen and they could be on the hook,” he said. “Don’t mix alcohol and fireworks. As much fun as that may be, you’re just asking for disaster to happen.”

First responders are just preparing for the worst and hoping for the best if everyone can avoid risky behavior.

“We’re just trying to keep everybody safe and we’re not trying to prevent anybody from celebrating the 4th of July. We’re not trying to, you know, constrict their freedoms,” Douglas said.

Remember, fireworks are illegal within Oklahoma City city limits. If someone is shooting them off in your area do not call 911. Instead, city officials are asking residents to call their non-emergency line at 405-297-2222.