OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several agencies are on the scene of a large brush fire in northeast Oklahoma City Monday afternoon.

Oklahoma County agencies and the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to the scene near NE 23rd and Bryant just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Several homes have been evacuated in the area while firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Oklahoma County officials say around 30 homes were evacuated.

One home has been damaged, but thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.