Edmond child left in hot car dies

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – First Responders in Edmond were called to a child in a hot car Monday evening.
Officials say the 3-year-old girl was forgotten in the car by her father.
The girl was in the car for 4-6 hours before dad found her and called 9-1-1.
Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, authorities say the girl died at the hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
