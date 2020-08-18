Edmond child left in hot car dies

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – First Responders in Edmond were called to a child in a hot car Monday evening.

Officials say the 3-year-old girl was forgotten in the car by her father.

The girl was in the car for 4-6 hours before dad found her and called 9-1-1.

Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, authorities say the girl died at the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

