EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – First responders are fighting to revive a motorcyclist who was involved in a multiple vehicle crash on a highway in Edmond.

The crash occurred on the Broadway Extension at Comfort Drive in Edmond.

Chopper 4 is above the scene, where first responders are working among massive wreckage to revive the motorcycle rider.

Mason Dunn, pilot of Chopper 4, said the victim is possibly a law enforcement officer.

A first responder could be seen giving CPR to the victim.

This is a developing story.