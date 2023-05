OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are on the scene of a near drowning in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities were called to the scene near NW 30th and Walker around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to scanner traffic, a teenager called 911 after finding a 15-month-old in the pool of the house.

Chopper 4 is on the scene and the child appears to be responding as medics tend to them.

This is a developing story. No other information is available at this time.