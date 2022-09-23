OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Police Department says one of their own was injured in an automotive incident Friday afternoon.

Officials confirm an Edmond motorcycle officer was hit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the incident started as a reckless driver call that turned into a pursuit when the suspect abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department says the officer was unconscious in the ditch on the side of the road upon first responders’ arrival, but did eventually rouse.

However, she says the officer is in critical condition at this time.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported via ambulance. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

Oklahoma City Police Department is also on scene and will lead the investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it provided.